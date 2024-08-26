 'Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi': Jasprit Bumrah Makes Star Like Entrance During An Event In Chennai; Video
Bumrah posted the video of the event held at Satyabhama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai on his social media account

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Image: X

Jasprit Bumrah emerged to be one of the most loved cricketing hero in India for last few years. The craze for the India's 'yorker king' was witnessed during a college event in Chennai. The picture of Bumrah's star like entrance during the vent is going viral on social media.

Bumrah posted the video of the event held at Satyabhama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai on his social media account and wrote a caption which read, “The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd made it truly unforgettable! Thank you @sathyabama.official and Chancellor @mariazeena_johnson for the warm welcome and vibrant atmosphere!,”

The video begins with Bumrah arriving at the campus in a luxurious car. As soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, the bowler met the working committee. Bumrah was dressed in a smoky blue half-sleeve shirt and a pair of grey trousers for the day. Later in the video, Bumrah is seen walking on a ramp, where a crowd of students on both sides of him tried to touch him

Is Jasprit Bumrah playing against Bangladesh?

Thangalaan Actor Vikram Condemns Crimes Against Women, Calls It 'Disgusting': 'They Need To Feel Protected'
Thangalaan Actor Vikram Condemns Crimes Against Women, Calls It 'Disgusting': 'They Need To Feel Protected'
JOB ALERT! UPUMS Now Hiring For Non Teaching Group C Positions; Check How To Apply Here
JOB ALERT! UPUMS Now Hiring For Non Teaching Group C Positions; Check How To Apply Here
Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)

Bumrah was last seen in action during the T20 World Cup final in Barbados. The match that was played on June 29, Bumrah picked up two wickets to help India end the 11-year-long wait for an ICC tophy. The 30-year-old pacer won the Player of the Series award. Post T20 World Cup triumph, new coach Gautam Gambhir decided to rest the pacer for the recent Sri Lanka series.

After being well rested, Bumrah's next assignment is likely to be the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in September. The series opener against Bangladesh is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Following the series against Bangladesh, India will face New Zealand and then travel to Australia for Border Gavaskar Trophy.

'Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi': Jasprit Bumrah Makes Star Like Entrance During An Event In Chennai; Video

