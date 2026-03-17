'Jasprit Bumrah's Work Ethic Makes Him Special, His World Cup Execution Was Remarkable': Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene |

Mumbai: Ahead of the 2026 IPL season, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was effusive in his praise for India and MI pace legend Jasprit Bumrah stating he was a special player and his work ethic makes him stand out after all these years.

Jayawardene was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the MI Junior inter-school cricket final at the MIG Cricket Club, Bandra, on Tuesday.

" Yeah, I think Jassie is always a special, special player. It's just the work ethic he puts in and the way he thinks about the game that also matters. I think the way he executed in crucial moments for India in the World Cup was something special. We've seen it in Mumbai Indians many a time. And having closely worked with him, I know how much thinking goes behind those executions and what he wanted to do. So quite happy for him," he added.

The Sri Lankan also felt India's T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav's presence in the team will serve as a boost and inspiration for all the young and budding junior cricketers present at the MI Junior inter-school final.

"Yeah, no, absolutely. I think with the women's team winning the World Cup as well as the men's team winning the T20 World Cup has inspired a generation for sure. I mean, you can see the enthusiasm with the girls. I'm so happy to see their faces and the way they have played. So our boys are always going to inspire cricketers and I'm very proud to have like Rohit, Hardik, Surya, Tilak, Jassie. It's an amazing group of players and we are very privileged to have them at Mumbai Indians," Jayawardene added.

Elaborating on Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's performances at the T20 World Cup, Jayawardene felt it was par for course considering that winning a World Cup requires collective team effort.

"I think in a World Cup everyone has to lift their hand up because it's a tough tournament. I mean, each and every game was tough, so there were different players who will put their hand up and perform. And that's why you win a World Cup because everyone is in form. Obviously, at the back end they peaked really well. But very happy that we've had four guys from Mumbai playing in the World Cup. So very thrilled about that," he explained.

Talking about Mumbai Indians' much-awaited sixth IPL title, Jayawardene was of the opinion that the team would certainly love to make it happen and inspire a new generation of young cricketers.

"I think we've come close last year, but not good enough. Every year our aim is to get there.

But I know it's a long season, so pre-season will start the way we usually start, with working hard, getting new boys into the setup. And with our World Cup guys, we've given them a bit of extended break so that they will join us next weekend. The overseas guys also flew in home and then they will join us. But they'll have a good one-week training with us before the first game," the Lankan great said.

Jayawardene also backed India and MI legend Rohit Sharma to come good this season despite not having played a lot of T20 cricket.

"No, he hasn't (played lot of T20). But I think he has done a lot of work behind the scenes, had a lot of skill work done in the last week. He joined us on the first day itself for our training camp. He looked good in the nets, very good. A newer version of Rohit as well, much fitter, very committed. So looking forward to him leading us from the top."