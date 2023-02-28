Jasprit Bumrah set to miss IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians, to undergo back surgery; Report

Jasprit Bumrah | Twitter

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 and will undergo surgery on his back.

Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup and ICC World T20 in Australia after the premier pacer failed to recover from a back injury last year.

India's premier pacer has been out of action since September last year due to the injury. He will in all likelihood also miss the ICC World Test Championship final if India qualify for it.

India is one of the frontrunners to qualify for the summit clash which will be played at The Oval in London from July 7.

Bumrah is currently being treated by the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The BCCI medical team suggested him to have the surgery following recurring niggles in his lower back which surfaced originally in the form of a stress reaction last August, reported ESPNCricinfo.

He had started to bowl nearly at full tilt at the NCA but reportedly felt discomfort while performing high-intensity drills in Mumbai earlier in January.

He was sent for scans which revealed a fresh niggle which eventually ruled him out of the four Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia this month.

