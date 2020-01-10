Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Chahal and Ashwin to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20I

Jasprit Bumrah registered his name in the record books as he became India's highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in the third T20I against Sri Lanka. With 53 wickets registered to his name, the Gujarat bowler overtook Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin's tally of 52 wickets.

In the final delivery of the 1st over by Bumrah against Sri Lanka, Danushka Gunathilaka's shot was caught by Washington Sundar.

Bumrah marked his return in India's lineup after a gap of almost six months. He was first ruled out of the Test series against South Africa on September 24 due to a minor stress fracture in his lower back.

Bumrah is a vital member of the Indian team in all three formats. He is the number one bowler in the ODI format. He was the highest wicket-taker for the side in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019.

Chahal, whose record Bumrah overtook, was included in the squad but failed to dismiss the Sri Lankans.

However, India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0.