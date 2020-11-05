Jasprit Bumrah challenges Shreyas Iyer for #BreakTheBeard ahead of play-offs

With the first play-offs of the IPL season scheduled tonight, the whole country is waiting to watch with bated breath as Mumbai Indians go up against Delhi Capitals tonight. To add to this, last night, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah challenged DC captain Shreyas Iyer to #BreakTheBeard, with the skipper graciously responding to it with a – May the best man win.
On Instagram last evening, we saw the fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah opting for a new beard style – the famous Van Dyke beard ahead of the knockout stages of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Bumrah unveiled his look by challenging Delhi team with the caption - Me and the #Paltan are ready! Where you at Delhi? @shreyas41 See you on the field.
Reading this post, Delhi Capitals skipper wasn’t too far behind. He soon responded with his video by sporting an anchor beard and accepting the challenge. Iyer posted his video with the caption - #DC has arrived #BreakTheBeard! Swagat ni karoge hamara? @jaspritb1 May the best man win.
While both the players were sparring with words, other players of #BreakTheBeard clan started supporting their favourite players.
RCB player AB De Villiers highly praised Shreyas’ new look that has grabbed everyone’s attention. Whereas MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya compared Bumrah's new look to that of Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who the fast bowler holds in high regard. "Wow zlatan with his new look for the knockouts @jaspritb1," his comment read.
Now, we can’t wait to see who rocks their look better in tonight’s match, but we are sure to see an impressive show, nonetheless. Who do you think will look better and win the game? We are so looking forward to seeing this game unfold!