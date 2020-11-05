Jasprit Bumrah challenges Shreyas Iyer for #BreakTheBeard ahead of play-offs

With the first play-offs of the IPL season scheduled tonight, the whole country is waiting to watch with bated breath as Mumbai Indians go up against Delhi Capitals tonight. To add to this, last night, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah challenged DC captain Shreyas Iyer to #BreakTheBeard, with the skipper graciously responding to it with a – May the best man win.

On Instagram last evening, we saw the fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah opting for a new beard style – the famous Van Dyke beard ahead of the knockout stages of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Bumrah unveiled his look by challenging Delhi team with the caption - Me and the #Paltan are ready! Where you at Delhi? @shreyas41 See you on the field.