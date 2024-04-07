 Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Earns 3rd Win Of F1 Season, Defeats Sergio Perez & Carlos Sainz
It was a comeback win for Verstappen since his shock exit from the main race of the Australian Grand Prix due to his rear break issue in his car.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Max Verstappen | Credits: Twitter

Red Bull Racing Team's Max Verstappen defended his Japanese Grand Prix crown after taking the top podium at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday, April 7. The Dutch driver earned the third win of the ongoing Formula 1 season after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It was a comeback win for Verstappen since his shock exit from the main race of the Australian Grand Prix due to his rear break issue in his car. The 24-year-old was +12.535 ahead of his Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez, who finished 2nd. While Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who won the first title of the season at Australia Grand Prix, secured third spot at Japanese Grand Prix 2024.

(This is breaking. More to come).

