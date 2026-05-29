Janhavi Soneji Clinches All India Chess Masters Season 4 Title With Unbeaten Run |

Mumbai: Janhavi Soneji (1792) emerged champion of the All India Chess Masters – Season 4 after holding AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) to a draw in the final round at the Mumbai Chess Centre, hosted at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Pedder Road, Mumbai.

Entering the final round among the tournament leaders, Janhavi displayed remarkable consistency throughout the event. In the championship-deciding encounter, she handled the White pieces confidently and opted for the Scotch Opening. The game soon developed into a dynamic battle featuring opposite-side castling, with both players seeking attacking chances against the enemy king.

Following a series of exchanges, the game simplified into a balanced position where neither side could make significant progress. The draw proved sufficient for Janhavi to secure the tournament title, capping off an outstanding unbeaten performance over eight rounds.

The title race remained fiercely contested until the very end. On Board 2, Reyaansh Venkat (1906) and Mayuresh Parkar (1781) drew their crucial encounter, while Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) defeated Gaurang Bhandari (1889) to finish strongly among the leading group.

Top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) concluded his campaign on a winning note with a victory over AIM Aakashkumar Yadav (1602). One of the notable upsets of the round came from Om Haresh Murdeshwar (1563), who defeated higher-rated Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917).

Other important results included Raaghav Agarwal's victory over Yash Kapadi, Om Nilesh Deorukhakar's win against Saina Nagarkatte, and a hard-fought draw between AFM Aryan Sista and AIM Saksham Bhardwaj.

The tournament witnessed several memorable performances, exciting upsets, and fighting chess throughout its eight rounds. Organized by Mumbai Chess Centre, the event once again provided an excellent platform for emerging talents and experienced players to compete in a high-quality FIDE-rated classical tournament.

With strong participation, competitive games, and an exciting finish, the All India Chess Masters – Season 4 concluded successfully, leaving players and spectators eagerly awaiting the next edition.

Top Results – Round 8

• Janhavi Soneji (1792) [6½] ½-½ AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) [6]

• Mayuresh Parkar (1781) [6] ½-½ Reyaansh Venkat (1906) [6]

• Gaurang Bhandari (1889) [5½] 0-1 Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) [5½]

• Raaghav Agarwal (1660) [5½] 1-0 Yash Kapadi (1854) [5]

• Samvid Pasbola (1729) [5½] ½-½ Vihaan Ravi Rao (1725) [5]

• Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) [5] 1-0 AIM Aakashkumar Yadav (1602) [5]

• Om Haresh Murdeshwar (1563) [5] 1-0 Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917) [5]

• Saina Nagarkatte (1437) [5] 0-1 Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726) [5]

• AFM Aryan Sista (1658) [5] ½-½ AIM Saksham Bhardwaj (1594) [5]

• Pradhyumna Amit Mishra (1498) [5] ½-½ Amey Dandekar (1657) [5]