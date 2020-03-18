James Milner shows his boring side by rationing tea bags and cutting grass

Liverpool star James Milner has become a social media star in playing up to his no frills image by filming himself doing domestic chores whilst the Premier League is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old former England midfielder first posted images of himself sorting his tea bags one by one as a response to team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posting a glamorous video of himself and his pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards dancing on their stairs.

The players have been left to their own devices after team training was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"'Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week #crazydays #somuchtogetonwith #notgotthemovestocompete'." tweeted Milner on Monday.