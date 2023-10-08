Marsh Cup: Jake Fraser-McGurk Hammers Fastest List A Ton, Breaks AB de Villiers' Record

Jake Fraser-McGurk. | (Credits: Twitter)

The 7th match on Sunday of the ongoing Marsh Cup saw Jake Fraser-McGurk create history as he struck the fastest List A century, bringing it up off 29 deliveries, thereby breaking former South African great's AB de Villiers' 31-ball ton. Fraser-McGurk got to the milestone in only the 9th over of the innings with a single off right-arm seamer Billy Stanlake.

De Villiers smashed his 31-ball ton against the West Indies at the Wanderers in Johannesburg as South Africa scored well over 400 in the game to win the match comprehensively. However, de Villiers' record in ODIs still stays and is unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

Chasing an improbable 436 set by Tasmania in Adelaide, South Australia took no time to settle and started teeing off from the outset. The opening partnership of Fraser-McGurk and Henry Hunt yielded 172 off only 11.4 overs. Beau Webster claimed his wicket in the 12th over while Patrick Dooley dismissed Hunt in the 16th.

Captain Jordan Silk smashes a hundred for Tasmania:

As far as Tasmania's batting unit goes, captain Jordan Silk led the way with a 85-ball 116, laced with 12 fours and a couple of sixes. Caleb Jewel set their proceedings in motion, clobbering a 52-ball 90, while Macalister Wright also made a half-century.

Webster and Charlie Wakim played useful cameos to lead Tasmania to 435 in 50 overs.

