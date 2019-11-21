Jai Bharat, Karnatak win in Kudrolli Memorial knockout football tournament

Mumbai: Jai Bharat SC and Karnatak SC recorded contrasting victories in the respective first round matches of the 13th Late Adv. A.R. Kudrolli Memorial knockout football tournament, organized by the Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

In a tense, Jai Bharat managed to scrape past Shree Krishna SC by a close 3-2 margin and later in a one-sided encounter, Karnatak SC completely dominated the match to defeat Jawahar Young Boys SC by a fluent 5-1 margin.