'Jahan Doosron Ke Liye Gaddha Khoda Tha': Harbhajan Singh Unhappy With Spin-Friendly Pitches After Team India's Series Whitewash To New Zealand; Video

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh hasn't been impressed with the pitch for the series against New Zealand after the hosts crashed to a 3-0 defeat, claiming that they are aiding spin excessively. The retired cricketer opined that Test cricket has been happening for quite a few number of years on such surfaces and that India themselves fell to the trap set for the opposition.

While the pitch for the first Test against Bengaluru favoured seamers, the next two Tests in Pune and Mumbai were favourable for spinners. The Pune Test saw left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner take 13 wickets to outbowl Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to fashion a 113-run win. Ajaz Patel, meanwhile, sizzled in Mumbai as he claimed 11 wickets to seal a 113-run victory.

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan claimed:

"Yeh conditions jo thi bahut zyaada in favour of spin thi, jahan doosron ke liye gaddha khoda tha par gir khud gaye. Toh aaj nahin kahi saalon se chalta aa raha hai. Lagataar aisi pitches pe cricket hoti hai jahan 3 sava 3 din mein match khatam ho jaata hai. Koi pitches toh aisi hai jahan 2 din mein bhi match khatam hua hai, jo ki ek sahin aaina nahin dikhata hai Test cricket ka."

(These conditions were too much in favour of spin. We prepared these for the opposition, but ended up struggling ourselves. It's been happening for quite a few years that Test matches ended in three or three and a half days. On some wickets, Tests last only 2 and a half days. Hence, I don't think it's a true reflection of Tests cricket.)

"I was not at my best with both bat and as a captain" - Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma accepted complete responsibility of the defeat, claiming that they were hardly proactive, but also lamented the collective failure of a unit.

"You have got to be ahead and be proactive, we are playing on such pitches in the last 3-4 years, we know how to play (and play well). But this series, it did not come off and that is going to hurt. Also, I was not at my best with both bat and as a captain, that is something that will rankle me. But, we did not perform well collectively and that is the reason for these losses."