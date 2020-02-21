ITTF World Tour Hungary Open: Paddlers assure medals for India

In the semi-final to be played later this evening, the men doubles pair will take on top-seeded Kit Kwan Ho and Ting Chun Wong from Hong Kong.

As for Sharath and Manika, they got a walkover in the quarterfinals from the second-seeded Japanese pair of Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito after Mizutani pulled out because of a neck injury he suffered during his singles event. The Indians are slated to meet German duo of Patrick Franziska and Petrissa Solja in the evening.

Meanwhile, Sathiyan and Manika entered men and women singles pre-quarterfinals. Sathiyan will take on top-seed Harimoto Tomokazu and Manika clashes with Japanese Miu Hirano in the round of 16 late tonight.

Sathiyan beat Noshad Alamiyan of Iran 4-1 while Manika won over Szu-Yu Chen of Taipei 4-3 in a tough round of 32 match.