ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open: Jeet Chandra crowned champion

Young rising Indian paddler Jeet Chandra stunned World No. 2 Manav Thakkar to clinch U-21 men’s singles title at the 2020 ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open here on Saturday.

World No. 18 Haryana boy Chandra outclassed compatriot Thakkar 11-6, 11-7, 13-11 in straight sets in the all Indian final that concluded as one-sided affair in 24 minutes.

After losing the first two sets without much fight, Thakkar tried to make a comeback with a good display. However, despite some resistance from opponent, determined Chandra wrapped up the final set and match to clinch gold medal while Thakkar had to settle for silver.

The under-21 men’s singles competition saw dominance of Indian paddlers as Thakkar, Chandra, Manush Shah and Suravajjula Snehit made their way into the last-4 stage to make it all Indian semi-finals. However, Thakkar overcame Snehit 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12 while Chandra outperformed Shah 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 in straight sets to progress into the final.