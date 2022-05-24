'It’s unbelievable': Former selector MSK Prasad on Cheteshwar Pujara's return to India Test team

Former Selector MSK Prasad termed veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's comeback in the Indian Test fold as unbelievable.

Pujara, after a stupendous show in English County Championship for Sussex, earned a recall to the 17-member Indian Test team for the rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham starting from July 1.

The Saurashtra batsman was left out of the squad for India's two-match series at home against Sri Lanka due to poor form.

“Unbelievable. Only one word I can say is unbelievable comeback. This shows the commitment he has towards the sport and himself. It's a wonderful story,” Prasad told NDTV.

“Not many people would have believed what he has done. I think credit to him the way he performed in the County to stake his claim in the Test team. Because all through his career he has always been a Test cricketer, and had he not been there in this team, I think we would have missed him forever,” he said.

“It's only through his sheer performances. Otherwise, when we lost that South Africa series, not many people would have thought that he will make a comeback. But hats off to him. I think if he can do well and win this Test series for us, he will definitely have another couple of years of Test cricket career,” the former selector claimed.

The 34-year-old Pujara scored 720 runs, including two double hundreds and two centuries, in five Division two games for Sussex, which forced the selection committee to give him a call-up.

"I am glad to have been selected for the England Test, and happy that my recent county performances were recognised," Pujara told PTI.

"Having spent some time in the middle during the county games, I do believe it will keep me in good stead as we get ready for the game against England. As always, I’m looking forward to preparing and training well ahead of the tour, and hope to continue contributing to the Indian team," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:08 PM IST