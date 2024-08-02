'It's Time To Move On': India Skipper Rohit Sharma On Possibility Of His Return To T20Is Ahead Of ODI Series vs Sri Lanka; VIDEO

India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return to action for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 2. This will be Rohit's first appearance in the bilateral series following his retirement from the T20Is.

Rohit Sharma called it quits from the shortest format of the game for Team India after leading the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final at Barbados in June. At the press conference, the 37-year-old announced his retirement from T20Is as he wanted to finish his career in the shortest format with a World Cup triumph.

As he steps into new beginning following his retirement from the T20is, Rohit Sharma looks back at the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup triumph. In a video posted by BCCI on its Instagram handle, Rohit said that last month was a moment to remember for him as he clinched his World Cup title as a captain.

Indian skipper joked about making his comeback to T20Is but soon followed it with a clarification that he had enjoyed his time on the format and it's time to move on.

"Wow, what a month it was! Mazaa Hi Aa Gaya. Flooded with memories, etched in history. Aisa moment jo zindagi bhar hamare saath rahega. So much so that it still feels that I can put my pads on anytime for the shortest format (laughs). Nahi yaar, chhodo bhai, I had my time. I enjoyed it, and it's time to move on,” Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma has been considered one of the greatest T20I batters. He has amassed 4231 runs, including five centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89 in 159 matches. Rohit is currently the leading run-scorer of the shortest format in the international cricket. He is the only player to score five centuries in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma looks form to new era with Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma is excitedly looking forward to new era of Indian cricket under new coach Gautam Gambhir. He stated that his partnership between him and Gambhir will hold paramount as Team India hits the reset button.

"It's time to get back on the field, as a new era begins. A fresh start with a new coach. A partnership that is going to hold Indian cricket as paramount. It's time to hit the reset button. And now is the moment for us to get back on the field, with the same energy, and the same passion." Indian skipper said.

"The Team India will enter the ground once again, with some new, and some accustomed faces. This is Team India, and this is your captain Rohit Sharma speaking,” he concluded

Gautam Gambhir began his coaching stint with Team India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, where Men in Blue led by Suryakumar Yadav whitewashed the hosts.