 'It's Part Of The Game': Hospitalised Vinesh Phogat REACTS After Disqualification From Paris Olympics 2024
Women's national coach Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met the feisty wrestler, who is recovering from dehydration in a Paris hospital.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
"It's part of the game," a brave Vinesh Phogat told the Indian coaches who met her after her shock disqualification from the Paris Olympics for weighing 100g more than the permissible limit in the women's 50kg category here on Wednesday.

Women's national coach Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met the feisty wrestler, who had caused a flutter at the wrestling arena by beating world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki in the opening round on Tuesday.

As the nation prepared to celebrate Vinesh's medal-winning run -- she was assured of at-least a silver -- Vinesh was disqualified when she could not ace the second weigh-in.

"It sent a shockwave through the wrestling contingent. The girls were feeling pretty low after the news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.

"Several IOA officials were also there to meet her."

There was more bad news for Indian wrestling during the day when Antim Panghal made a first round exit in the women's 53kg, losing her opening bout by technical superiority.

"She just could not play her game, did not look in her element," said the coach.

