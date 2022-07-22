'It's par with 1987 victory over India': PCB chief Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's Test win against Sri Lanka at Galle

Ramiz Raja | Agencies

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has lauded the national team for its recent win against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test, saying the victory is at par with Pakistan's historic triumph over India in the 1987 Bangalore Test.

Pakistan chased down a stiff 342-run target on the final day to register a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Galle to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

"From a difficulty point of view, I would say this is one of Pakistan's best Test wins in a run-chase probably the best. In terms of difficult conditions, I would say the Galle win is at par with the victory we achieved in Bangalore against India on a turning pitch," Ramiz told a Pakistani news channel.

The former Test captain was part of the team led by Imran Khan that beat India in a low-scoring Test at Bangalore in 1987.

Free hand to Babar Azam

Ramiz feels giving a free hand to Babar helped him to build a strong team. "The team is his property and I am happy to say that not only he as captain but other players also took full ownership of the team and performances," he said.

No interference

"I have never tried to interfere in team matters although as chairman I can and we have given Babar a free hand and he has made a good team.

"We should internally also give respect to this team they don't get the same respect internally that they get internationally." He said a proper environment and good communication was one of the reason behind the team's success.

"They will realise after a full circle is completed that unless your captain is strong your team can't move ahead. Until now I have not interfered in team issues. I just listen to what strategy they have in mind to win a series.

"A successful model is that we have given the environment to the captain and we have kept a good communication with players and that has led to solutions and a good feeling in the team." Ramiz also praised the performance of opener Abdullah Shafique, who scored a magnificent 160 not out in Pakistan's run chase of 344 runs.

"I think he (Abdullah) is a future superstar, in fact, he has already become a super star if you look at his record in Test cricket it is outstanding," he said.

"He is a classy and temperamentally strong player and remember it is never easy to open the innings. Specially in a fourth innings run chase. But the focus and calmness with which he played is a big achievement for him."