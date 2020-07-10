It's official: Fans grateful after ATK and Mohun Bagan retain iconic green and maroon jersey

ATK Mohun Bagan board on Friday decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey which has been synonymous with the 131-year-old legacy of the football club.

The name of the club will be changed to ATK Mohun Bagan while the logo will have the iconic Mohun Bagan boat with the addition of ‘ATK’ to it. “The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name have been preserved. The logo retains its essence.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, said, "My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings on this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect the legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world-class team which earns its place in the international circuit."

Mr. Srinjoy Bose and Mr Debashis Dutta, Directors of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, said, "We are indeed delighted that the Board of ATK Mohun Bagan has agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the ' Pal Tola Nauka ' image as the house colour and the mnemonic of the new avatar of Mohun Bagan. These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread all across the globe. The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on. We have utmost faith and confidence that this entity under the able guidance of the board will carry forward the 131 years of Legacy and Heritage which will resonate in the global arena of Football. In one sentence this avtaar will be glorius past vibrant future ."

Sourav Ganguly, co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, said, "I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history."

This is how people reacted