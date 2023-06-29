'It’s not good enough': Kevin Pietersen Slams 'Shambolic' England After Under Performing On Day 1 At Lord's

Kevin Pietersen is unhappy with England's performance. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has torched Ben Stokes and co. for their insipid performance on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The former middle-order batter reckons England should have done much better, especially with the overhead conditions on offer and the kind of bowlers at their disposal.

After choosing a four-pronged seam attack and winning the toss, England chose to bowl first. However, they allowed Australia to reach 339-5 at Stumps, headlined by a 73-run opening stand from David Warner and Usman Khawaja. Warner, Travis Head, and Steve Smith scored half-centuries, while Marnus Labuschagne made an invaluable 47. The home side also bowled 12 no-balls on day one.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pietersen labelled the performance 'shambolic' and trusts the head coach to have a candid conversation with the players. The 43-year-old also said unlike England there's no chance Australia will declare at 390 to let their opposition bat.

"Not a lot has caught my eye from an English perspective … It’s been shambolic. Absolutely Shambolic. You have overhead conditions, you have a wicket that suits your bowlers, you have bowlers running in at 78, 79 mile an hour. I hope they’re in that dressing room now and the England coaches are giving them the biggest hammering in saying it’s not good enough."

"It’s absolutely not good enough. You cannot bowl that here today, you cannot have these conditions, you cannot declare for 390 … you think Australia are declaring today? You think Australia are getting 390 and saying England go have a bat. No chance."

Kevin Pietersen points to the lack of urgency in England:

Pietersen further commented that it looked like the Ashes nowhere from England's perspective as England showed no keenness, adding:

"It’s one thing walking here, swanning around saying, ‘Hey, this is a wonderful team to play in, we’re creating the best environment.’ But this isn’t Ashes cricket. I’ve played Ashes cricket, I’ve played nearly 30 Test matches against Australia. The Australians were outside to bat before the English bowlers. The English bowlers this morning should have been on those stairs saying we want to bowl at Australia. We’re desperate to bowl at Australia. These two Australian batters are out there waiting for England."

Smith, batting on 85, will resume on day two as he hopes to take Australia from 339-5 to a formidable total.