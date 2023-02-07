It's good for cricket if Asia Cup is shifted to Dubai: Abdul Razzaq unexpected reply on venue controversy

Amid the ongoing row over the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq gave an unexpected take as he feels it's the correct move to shift the continental event to Dubai. The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), last year had made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

No decision yet



During the Saturday meeting in Bahrain, which was attended by both BCCI secretary Shah and PCB chairman Sethi along with other ACC board members, no concrete decision could be taken on the venue of the Asia Cup.



"It's good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it's the best option. It's good for cricket and cricketers.



"It doesn't happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across the table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue," Razzaq told Geo News.



Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments or multi-team events since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries.



India's last trip to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan's last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams last played each other at the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.







