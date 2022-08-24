‘It’s going to be very special’: Shane Watson on India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson feels the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022 will be a spectacle and winner of the match will go on to win the tournament.

The tournament is set to begin on August 27 in the UAE, and given it’s in the T20I format this year, there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding it, with the T20 World Cup 2022 just around the corner as well.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off on August 28 in Dubai.

"That first game is going to be very special to watch because Pakistan have full belief now that they can beat this Indian team,” Watson told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

“I think, really, whoever wins that game is going to go on and win the Asia Cup. [But] I’ve just got a feeling India [will win the tournament]. They’ve got so much firepower all the way through their batting order, so it’s going to be hard to be able to contain them."

India have won 19 of the 24 T20Is since the end of the T20 World Cup last year, and have thrived with a new approach under captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Watson termed the Men in Blue as the favourites to win the tournament.

Strong India

"My predicted winner is India," Watson said. “They’re so strong and depending on what the conditions are, they can just adapt to conditions. So I think India."

The former opener expects Pakistan to give a run for their money in the tournament. I’m sitting on the fence a little bit!” Watson said. “But I think Pakistan have a chance to win that game because of the confidence they’d have got out of winning for the first time in a long time against India.

Pakistan high on confidence

"Their confidence is going to be flying high. India are hard to contain, especially their batting in particular. But Pakistan, and as I’ve always known playing against them, when their confidence is high, they’re nearly unstoppable. And their confidence is high now that they know they can beat India in a big tournament."

Pakistan secured their first victory against their old rivals in a World Cup when they defeated the Virat Kohli-led team in the global T20 event last year.