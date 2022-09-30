e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's disrespectful': Tottenham coach Antonio Conte dismisses rumours of replacing Massimilano Allegri at Juventus, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has rubbished rumours of him taking over at Italian giants Juventus and called it disrespectful for current manager Massimilano Allegri.

Juve are enduring a tough start to the season. After the opening seven matches of Serie A, they are reeling in the eighth spot, with a couple of wins, four draws and a loss. They have also suffered defeats in the UEFA Champions League, piling misery on Allegri.

Reports emerged of Conte replacing Allegri.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Conte said: "This is incredible. I think this is disrespectful to the coach working in Juventus and me working in Tottenham during this period. We have just started the season. I have often spoken about this topic and always said I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham."

He added: "We have the whole season to find the best solution for the club and me, and I'm sure enjoying my time at Tottenham. I have a great relationship with the owner and [Fabio] Paratici [Sporting Director]. I don't see any problems at the moment in the future. We both signed the contract. I don't want to listen to someone speaking about this."

article-image

