'It's disrespectful': Tottenham coach Antonio Conte dismisses rumours of replacing Massimilano Allegri at Juventus, watch

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has rubbished rumours of him taking over at Italian giants Juventus and called it disrespectful for current manager Massimilano Allegri.

Juve are enduring a tough start to the season. After the opening seven matches of Serie A, they are reeling in the eighth spot, with a couple of wins, four draws and a loss. They have also suffered defeats in the UEFA Champions League, piling misery on Allegri.

Reports emerged of Conte replacing Allegri.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Conte said: "This is incredible. I think this is disrespectful to the coach working in Juventus and me working in Tottenham during this period. We have just started the season. I have often spoken about this topic and always said I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham."

He added: "We have the whole season to find the best solution for the club and me, and I'm sure enjoying my time at Tottenham. I have a great relationship with the owner and [Fabio] Paratici [Sporting Director]. I don't see any problems at the moment in the future. We both signed the contract. I don't want to listen to someone speaking about this."

🗣 "This is disrespectful for the coach that work in Juventus and disrespectful for me working for Tottenham."



Antonio Conte responds to the rumours linking him to being the next Juventus manager pic.twitter.com/nESdfnhVph — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2022