'It's Different Feeling': India Skipper Rohit Sharma On Playing In New York Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Clash vs Ireland

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Indian Cricket Team Instagram

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma emphasised the atmosphere of playing in New York ahead of the team's T20 World Cup 2024 opening match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 5.

Team India players, led by Rohit Sharma, arrived in New York on Sunday morning and had their first practice session the following day. The Men in Blue played their only warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York, wherein they emerged victorious with a 60-run win after restricting Bangla Tigers to 122/9 in 20 overs.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of India's opening match against Ireland, Rohit Sharma said that he had never thought the USA would host a tournament. He added that the locals in New York are intrigued by the prestigious tournament happening in the city.

"We are really excited. We never really thought cricket in America would be played any given stage. But, now that we are here, it's a different feeling." India skipper said.

"Locals in New York are quite intrigued by the World Cup happening here. Because we go to the cafes and there are a lot of who came there and wish us the best." he added.

The ongoing T20 World Cup is the first ICC event to have matches played in the United States. The USA won the right to co-host the showpiece event back in 2021. The USA are co-hosting the showpiece event alongside West Indies, which began on June 2 and will end on June 29.