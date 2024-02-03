Its Confirmed! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Expecting Their 2nd Child, Reveals AB De Villiers; Watch

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has confirmed the rumours about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy. The Proteas cricket legend revealed on his YouTube channel that Anushka and his good friend Virat Kohli are expecting their second child this year.

De Villiers was doing a Question & Answer session with his followers on social media when someone asked him about Kohli. That is when he broke the news to the world.

"I did text him, hear from him. I cannot give too much information, all I know is he's fine and spending a bit of time with his family. That's the reason for missing the first few Test matches against England.

"His second child is on the way, it's family time," de Villiers said while reading out his recent text chat between him and Kohli.

Family always comes first for Virat Kohli

Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests against England in the ongoing five-match series due to personal reasons. He had also missed the first T20I against Afghanistan last month due to the same reason.

Fans and followers of Indian cricket were aware of why Kohli is frequently taking breaks from cricket but de Villiers has now erased all doubts regarding the star batter's absence from the Indian team.

It was being speculated that Anushka is pregnant once again but the star couple have not made it official yet.

Although Anushka has made several public appearances with her baby bump, thus, confirming that she will be welcoming her second child with Kohli after Vamika, who was born in 2021.