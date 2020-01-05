'It's an epidemic': Ponting slams umpires for repeatedly missing no-balls on field

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting is disappointed with umpires for not flagging no-balls. He is so stressed by the mistake that he went on to call it an epidemic.

The incident that had Ponting calling out umpires is when James Pattinson was denied a wicket because the umpire did not spot a no-ball. The replay, however, showed him overstepping the line very clearly.

The Seven Network also claimed that the on-field umpires missed four other no-balls in two previous overs by Pattinson.

It has come to people’s notice that there have been more such incidents in the current match between England and South Africa. In another over, Stuart Broad was also denied a wicket in the very next ball to when he clearly overstepped the line which had gone unnoticed by the umpires.

It was later revealed that almost 12 no-balls had been overlooked during the match.

Ricky Ponting was rightfully enraged over the repeated faults, he said, “I am not having it for one minute that the umpires are not looking at it.”

He also said, “(To say) they are looking at the strikers’ end only. That is not good enough. It is part of umpiring. It is part of what comes with the job. It is no different than missing a wide or a leg bye. It is still an on-field decision that the umpires have to make. It is an epidemic around the world. I watched a lot of the Test last night (between South Africa and England) and it was embarrassing.”