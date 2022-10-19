'It's always a blockbuster': Rohit Sharma on Ind vs Pak clash in T20 World Cup, watch

Rohit Sharma | Twitter/BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma has said the India-Pakistan cricket match is always a big game but the team is keeping themselves relaxed ahead of the high-octane encounter.

India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 match in front of a packed MCG crowd on October 23, hoping to take revenge for their 10-wicket thrashing in the 2021 T20 World Cup opener in the UAE, but Rohit said “as a group we are focussing on enjoying our cricket".

Fun for fans

“It is always a blockbuster. People want to come out and watch. We want to feel the atmosphere, but at the same time, we want to enjoy cricket too. It is exciting for the fans in the stadium as well for those who are watching from home,” Rohit said in an interview with the BCCI website.

The opening batsman said that being calm and composed is the key in the high-pressure game.

No pressure

“As players, we know it is a big game, but we want to keep ourselves relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals. That is going to be the key for us. If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game, we will get the result that we are looking for,” Rohit added.

Rohit said he is aware of the fact that India hasn’t won the ICC trophy for a long time but he not thinking too far.

“It's been a while since we won the World Cup. Obviously, the motive and the thought process is to win the tournament. We know we have to do a lot of things right to get there. So it's one step at a time for us. We can think too far ahead. We can't think about semis and finals right now. We have to focus on one team at a time and do your best and prepare for that. Our focus will be to prepare well against each team and make sure that we move in the right direction."

