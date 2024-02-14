‘It’s A Sign Of Longevity’: Captain Ben Stokes Ahead Of His 100th Test Appearance For England In Rajkot

Ben Stokes | Credits: Twitter

England captain Ben Stokes stated that his upcoming 100th appearance in his Test career for Three Lions is sign of his longevity in the format.

Stokes is set to become the 16th English player to represent the nation in his 100th Test when he leads the side in the upcoming third Test against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

Overall, the 33-year-old will become the 76th player to play 100 matches in history of Test Cricket. The latest cricketer to have played his 100th Test match was Australian talismanic batter Steve Smith, who achieved the feat during the 3rd Test of the Ashes Series against England in July last year.

Ben Stokes will be playing his 100th Test match in the 3rd Test against India.



- One of the greatest ever from England. pic.twitter.com/moN9iT8fPb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 13, 2024

Speaking to BBC, Ben Stokes brushed aside his 100th Test appearance as just a number rather than a milestone of his career. He is indeed grateful opportunities but every Test match is as equally important as his 100th match in the format.

"Every Test is just as important as the next one. Every Test is just as important as the next one. It's a sign of longevity, but 99, 100 or 101 doesn't make much difference." England skipper said.

"It's just a number. I don't want it to sound like I'm not thankful for the opportunities I've had, but with milestones, it's not done until it's done." Stokes added.

I can reflect a bit more: Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes admitted that he wants to reflect on his career once he retires from the sport. He added that the current is focus on helping the team achieve success.

"There will be a time when I can reflect a bit more. Whilst I'm still playing and wanting to achieve a lot, then driving the team, giving individuals the best platform for them to be successful is where all my thoughts are at the moment." England captain said.

Ben Stokes made his Test debut for England in Adelaide in 2013. Since then, he has established himself as one of the all-rounders for the side. In his Test career, Stokes has amassed 6251 runs, including 13 centuries and 31 half-centuries, at an average of 36.34 in 99 Tests. With ball, he scalped 197 wickets at an average of 32.07 and an economy rate of 3.30/