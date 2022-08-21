'It's a relief for others': Irfan Pathan reacts to Waqar Younis' tweet on how Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi's injury will help India in Asia Cup 2022

Irfan Pathan |

Pakistan suffered a major blow ahead of their encounter with India in the upcoming Asia Cup when star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Reacting to the news, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis said that Shaheen's injury will come as a big relief for the Indian top-order.

Replying to Waqar’s comments, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out how other teams would be relieved as India are without both speedster Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Harshal Patel.

"It's a relief for other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren't playing this Asia cup!" tweeted Irfan Pathan.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer too reacted to the conversation, posting a scene from hit Bollywood movie 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar', with the lyrics of song 'Pehla Nasha'.

Shaheen suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.