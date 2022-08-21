e-Paper Get App

'It's a relief for others': Irfan Pathan reacts to Waqar Younis' tweet on how Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi's injury will help India in Asia Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Irfan Pathan |

Pakistan suffered a major blow ahead of their encounter with India in the upcoming Asia Cup when star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Reacting to the news, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis said that Shaheen's injury will come as a big relief for the Indian top-order.

Replying to Waqar’s comments, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out how other teams would be relieved as India are without both speedster Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Harshal Patel.

"It's a relief for other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren't playing this Asia cup!" tweeted Irfan Pathan.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer too reacted to the conversation, posting a scene from hit Bollywood movie 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar', with the lyrics of song 'Pehla Nasha'.

Shaheen suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'It's a relief for others': Irfan Pathan reacts to Waqar Younis' tweet on how Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi's injury will help India in Asia Cup 2022

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: At 4,971 deals, August sees dip in property registration

Mumbai: At 4,971 deals, August sees dip in property registration

West Bengal: 'CBI sold, so Centre asks ED to act,' says BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal: 'CBI sold, so Centre asks ED to act,' says BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh

IndiGo flight suffers 'false cargo smoke warning' before landing at Kolkata airport

IndiGo flight suffers 'false cargo smoke warning' before landing at Kolkata airport

Mumbai updates: Traitors have no courage to face elections, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai updates: Traitors have no courage to face elections, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai reports 818 COVID-19 cases, active tally at 5,761

Mumbai reports 818 COVID-19 cases, active tally at 5,761