'It's a massive challenge': Barcelona boss Xavi on facing Manchester United in Europa League knock-out round

Xavi Hernandez | File photo

Barcelona and Manchester United are set for a tantalising clash after being drawn against each other in the Europa League knock-out round draw on Monday.

The Spanish club were eliminated from the Champions League group stage and were relegated to the Europa League, while United came second in their Europa League group.

Both teams last met in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2018-19, with Barca winning 4-0 on aggregate.

Speaking after the draw, Barcelona coach Xavi says Manchester United have grown a lot under manager Erik ten Hag.

Tough encounter

"We will have to compete," Xavi said during a press conference.

"Going to Manchester against a really tough rival and a historic side that has grown a lot with Ten Hag, with great individual players.

"Yes, it is the toughest rival, once again, in the Europa League. We will have to compete. It's a massive challenge for us, our players will probably be more motivated against a strong team and we will have to compete."

Among the former European champions in this draw, Juventus will face Nantes and Ajax will play knockout-stage newcomer Union Berlin.

PSV Eindhoven, the 1988 European champion is away first against Sevilla, the record six-time winner of the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup.

First-leg games will be played on February 16 and return games are played one week later. The eight playoff winners advance to the Round of 16 to meet the eight Europa League group winners, which include Arsenal.