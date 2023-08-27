'It Won't Be Easy For India': Wasim Akram On Men In Blue's Chances In Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram reacted to the Indian squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, saying that it won't be easy for the Men in Blue to lift the title as all teams will face a stiff competition in the upcoming six-nation tournament.

Akram, while speaking to reporters at an event, said that the Indian team management is trying out different permutations and combinations in white-ball cricket along with a new skipper but still feels that the BCCI selectors have named a balanced squad for the Asia Cup.

India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

India is chasing its seventh Asia Cup title while Rohit Sharma will be looking to lift the trophy for the second time as captain after 2018.

"I think they are trying different things and new players, especially in the T20I format. But I feel their (Indian) squad is very balanced. However, it won't be easy for India, or any other team," Akram said.

Strong Indian team named for Asia Cup 2023

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named a strong 17-member squad with the best available players, including some who are returning from long injury layoffs.

India have four players returning from injury in the ODI squad in Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna.

India’s Asia Cup contingent is undergoing a week-long conditioning camp in Bengaluru from August 23-29 before they head to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

