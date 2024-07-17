'It Will Be On Cricket Merit': Secretary Ajinkya Naik Sounds Confident Note Ahead Of MCA Presidential Election On July 23

Ajinkya Naik | Credits: Twitter

MCA Secretary and Presidential nominee Ajinkya Naik sounded a confident note stating cricket will be his agenda if elected to the post on July 23rd when the elections will be held.

Ajinkya Naik will fight it out alongside Sanjay Naik for the post which fell vacant after the passing away of Amol Kale in New York last month during the T20 World Cup.

Ajinkya's name was proposed by former India women's captain Diana Eduljee and Jitendra Gohil at a press meet held at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

With only two candidates in the fray, Ajinkya was optimistic about his chances and felt he fancied his chances based on merit.

"I am ready to fight any election but I don't want the election to be unopposed. The election should be fought. Election will be fought on merit and it will be on cricket merit. It's about teamwork and not one person's merit. I think merit will win." Naik said.

"The club secretary and senior members will decide who is the meritorious candidate,'' he added.

Ajinkya Naik on his association at MCA

The MCA secretary spoke about his time at the Association and the journey so far.

"I've been working here since 2015. I was a marketing committee member, then I was a Apex Council member. Now, I'm the secretary and standing for the president's post. I think post keeps on changing but cricket is the constant. Cricket is the common word and I'll work for cricket,'' he added.

Ajinkya also aimed at working at improving the cricketing infrastructure in the city.

"We have a lot of infrastructure here. But its mostly outdoors but we need a world class faciility for the monsoons like a academy which has rehab facility like NCA in Bengaluru,'' he added.

"My agenda is cricket. What I can do for all stakeholders, be it curators, whether it is cricketers or clubs. Target is to upgrade. Whatever best I can do for that, I will do."