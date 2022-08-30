‘It was fantastic’: Kapil Dev on India-Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2022

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev reckoned that cricket emerged winner during the India-Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup 2022 encounter in Dubai recently.

Hardik Pandya’s all-round show helped India chase down 148 and hand their arch-rivals a five-wicket defeat in a thrilling encounter, which went down to the wire.

“I can only say cricket won, it's not India-Pakistan. The match was really fantastic. I think both teams played so well. That team which wins, get much more joy while those who lose can say that they'll try next time. That's what sport is about,” Kapil Dev told ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pandya used short deliveries to good effect and got extra bounce as well on a two-paced pitch to break Pakistan's innings mid-way with his spell of 3-25.

After Pakistan were bowled out for 147, India were in a scenario where 59 runs were needed off the last six overs. From there on, Pandya (33 not out off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29 balls) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls.

Even though the left-handed Jadeja fell in the final over, Pandya finished things off with a six over long-on to take India over the line and add another thrilling chapter in the history of India-Pakistan clashes.