It has been a good day-one for us: Zeeshan Ali

Nur-Sultan: "They are a young and budding players. They have a lot of potential. I am sure one day they will carry they will be nations pride. We cannot judge them by the scoreline as there have been many rallies which were threatening," said Zeeshan Ali after the match.

Yes, at the end of the day-one it is always a great feeling to retire with a 2-0 cushion, and tomorrow when the seasoned Leander Paes and Jeevan take to the court and I am sure things will be much better," added Zeesha. India take on Croatia in their next outing in this Davis Cup campaign.