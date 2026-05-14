'It Fills Me With Immense Pride...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Son Nandil For Completing Ironman Vietnam Event

Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently shared a heartfelt post on X, expressing pride in his son’s remarkable endurance achievement at one of the world’s most demanding athletic challenges.

In his post, Sarma highlighted the extreme nature of the Ironman triathlon, widely regarded as one of the toughest endurance events globally. The competition requires participants to complete a 3.8 km open-water swim, followed by a 180 km cycling segment, and finally a full 42.2 km marathon, performed consecutively in a single day, testing both physical stamina and mental resilience.

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He went on to share that his son, Nandil Sarma, a fifth-year student at the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, took on this demanding challenge at the Ironman Vietnam event held on 10 May. With just seven to eight months of preparation, Nandil successfully completed the gruelling course in approximately 16 hours.

Expressing a father’s pride, the Chief Minister praised his son’s discipline, determination, and perseverance in finishing such an intense endurance race. He also extended his best wishes for Nandil’s future journey, noting that the achievement reflects strong commitment and resilience at a young age.

The post quickly drew attention for its personal tone, offering a rare glimpse into the Chief Minister’s family life while celebrating a significant sporting milestone on an international stage.