e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It could be my last 12 months in Test cricket': Australian David Warner hints at retirement from longest format next year

'It could be my last 12 months in Test cricket': Australian David Warner hints at retirement from longest format next year

Warner's comments came after hosts Australia made an early exit from the T20 World Cup.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

Melbourne: Swashbuckling Australia opening batter David Warner has hinted at Test retirement next year but he is likely to continue playing white-ball cricket.

Warner's comments came after hosts Australia made an early exit from the T20 World Cup.

"Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket," Warner said on 'Triple M's Deadset Legends' show.

"Because that's how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year."

The 36-year-old left-handed batter has played 96 Test matches since making his debut in 2011 and has scored 7817 runs at an average of 46.52 with 24 hundreds and 34 fifties. He has also played 138 ODIs (5799 runs at 44.60 average) and 99 T20Is (2894 runs at 32.88 average).

Busy schedule

Australia's busy 2023 Test cricket schedule involves a Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India (February-March) and Ashes in England from June 16 to July 31.

The 50-over World Cup will be held in India in October-November next year, before T20's next showpiece tournament in the Caribbean and USA in 2024.

Warner, however, made clear he intends to play in both. "But I love the white-ball game; it's amazing," he said.

Despite averaging 11 in Australia's failed T20 World Cup campaign, Warner has no plans to quit the shortest format.

Love for T20

"T20 cricket—I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024," Warner said. "For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for." Warner, whose lifetime captaincy ban could be lifted soon, said he wants to pass his cricketing knowledge to younger players.

"It's about my knowledge of the game and passing it down to younger kids (as a captain)," Warner said.

"When I am playing in the Big Bash (for Sydney Thunder) ... That can help someone like Jason Sangha. And other guys around me.

"If they're willing to learn and I get the opportunity to actually captain again, I think it would be great for them."

Read Also
Aus vs Afg: David Warner attempts right-handed shot, gets bowled; netizens react
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Mohammed Shami after India pacer's 'Karma' tweet

Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Mohammed Shami after India pacer's 'Karma' tweet

'You can lift a World Cup': Matthew Hayden's inspiring speech in Pakistan dressing room goes viral,...

'You can lift a World Cup': Matthew Hayden's inspiring speech in Pakistan dressing room goes viral,...

'I look better than him': Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Wayne Rooney for criticising Portuguese...

'I look better than him': Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Wayne Rooney for criticising Portuguese...

'I don't have respect for him': Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

'I don't have respect for him': Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

'Legacy ruined': Fans divided after Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Man United of betraying him in...

'Legacy ruined': Fans divided after Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Man United of betraying him in...