'It came as a surprise': Sunil Gavaskar on Team India playing Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik |

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was left surprised by Team India's selection during their 5-wicket defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match.

India dropped Dinesh Karthik to include Rishabh Pant in the playing XI as a knee injury to Ravindra Jadeja affected the team balance.

Poor Rishabh Pant

However, Pant failed to make an impact after he got out to a poor shot at a crucial moment in India’s innings. The left-hander managed just 14 runs in 12 balls, struggling to get going in the middle overs.

"Also dropping Dinesh Karthik, that was something that was hard to understand. Here, you have already identified him as a finisher and in this big match, you don’t have him on your team. So that was a bit of a surprise," Gavaskar told India Today.

Furthermore, Gavaskar lauded Virat Kohli, saying the former India captain is looking more confident than before. The former India captain made a 44-ball 60 in India's tally of 181.

"We certainly have, he was middling the ball from the first ball he faced. There were a couple of terrific shots, the pull shot was the best of them all and even the flick for six to get to his fifty, there were some excellent shots. Most importantly, he was middling all the shots apart from one from the leg-spinner. Otherwise, everything was from the middle of the bat.

Confidence booster

"That's what gives batsman confidence. It's not the number of runs that you score, how you batted, he has batted quite superbly in this game against Pakistan. That augurs really well for India in the matches to come,” Gavaskar added.