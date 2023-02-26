Isle of Man bowled out for 10 against Spain, record lowest-ever T20 score

The Isle of Man recorded the lowest score in the history of T20 cricket after they were bowled out for 10 in 8.4 overs against Spain at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder held the previous record after they scored 15 runs against the Adelaide Strikers in the 2022-23 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Joseph Burrows top-scores with 4 runs

As far as the Isle of Man are concerned, seven of their batters failed to get into double digits. Joseph Burrows top-scored for them, scoring four runs off seven balls. Atif Mehmood was the pick of the Spanish bowlers after he finished with figures of 4-2-6-4. Mohammad Kamran and Lorne Burns picked up three and two wickets respectively.

New record

The Isle of Man also registered the lowest score in the history of T20Is. They broke a four-year record set by Turkey, who were bowled out for 21 against the Czech Republic at Ilfov County in 2019.

The Isle of Man’s previous lowest score of 66 came against Spain on February 25.