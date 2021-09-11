ISL: SC East Bengal signs star Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic

Kolkata: The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) team SC East Bengal on Saturday announced the signing of Star Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic for the upcoming edition of the league. He is new SC East Bengal head coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz's first foreign signing.

The 29 year old joins the red and gold army from Slovenian heavyweights NK Maribor, where he spent eight years playing 161 matches for 15-time Slovenian premier league winners and netted 18 goals.

"I am very happy to have signed with SC East Bengal. It's a new challenge for me and I hope to have a very good season with my new teammates and all the technical staff. My primary target is to fight to win every match with this club so rich in history, because I know this team has a winning mentality and so does our new coach," Dervisevic said after completing formalities.

"I have heard about the derby in this part of the world. It is massive and one that I am looking forward to. I have been part of the biggest derby in Slovenia for so many years. I know the sentiment and what it means to the fans," he added.

The talented central midfielder played a major role in Maribor clinching three championship titles, one Slovenian Cup trophy and helped them to a berth in the group stages of the Champions League in 2014.

Dervisevic was born in Ljubljana, the capital city of Slovenia but represented Maribor all his life with the biggest club in his hometown, NK Olimpija Ljubljana, being arch-rivals.

Dervisevic started his career with Interblock, a Slovenian club in the city of Ljubljana in 2011. He then played for Krka for one season before moving to Maribor where during his stay, he became a darling of the fans.

The 2018/19 season saw Dervisevic get a national team call-up owing to his brilliant performances for Maribor. He has been capped six times for the Slovenian senior team.

SC East Bengal have named former Real Madrid Castilla boss Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach for the ISL 2021-22.

(with inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:06 PM IST