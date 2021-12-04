ISL: Now it’s about trying to show consistency over longer periods, says Mumbai coach Des Buckingham

Defending champions Mumbai City FC were absolutely ruthless in their 5-1 victory over a very good ATK Mohun Bagan side on Wednesday.

A brace from Indian U23 star Vikram Pratap Singh in his first full-time debut for the Islanders along with a goal each from Igor Angulo, Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh saw ATK Bagan lose. However, David Williams did pull a goal back with a screamer, but it was too little too late for the team.

After Mumbai’s shocking 3-1 loss to Hyderabad in the previous game, the win over the team from Kolkata came as a huge relief to new coach Des Buckingham.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the Islanders gear up to face Bengaluru FC on Saturday, Buckingham said he wants his team to show consistency over longer periods of time.

Answering a Free Press Journal question on whether he’s satisfied with the way his team have played their three games this season, Buckingham said he’s seen glimpses of what the team is capable of.

“I would like to see us have more possession, I would like to see us be more consistent in the way we want to play. You know, I've seen glimpses of it in the first game (3-0 win over FC Goa). And I've seen a lot more consistency in the second. And then for the large parts of the first half in the last game. For me now it's about trying to show that consistency over longer periods of time. And that's not just with the ball but without the ball as well,” Buckingham said.

“So am I happy? I'm happy enough, but there's still a lot of work to do,” he added.

Advertisement

I think it's gonna be very tight (vs Bengaluru FC). You look at the games that they’ve played so far, they've got some very good players and they play a very good style of football. And if we don't prepare ourselves as well as we need to, they will cause us problems." --Des Buckingham

With just two days rest, Mumbai face a very motivated Bengaluru FC side who haven’t been in the threatening form they are known to be in. They’ve just won one out of their three games (4-2 over NorthEast United) so far. After their opening match win, they suffered an embarrassing 3-1 loss to Odisha FC and were then held to a 1-1 draw by Kerala Blasters.

Buckingham knows that he can’t afford to take them lightly.

“I think it's gonna be very tight. You look at the games that they’ve played so far, they've got some very good players and they play a very good style of football. And if we don't prepare ourselves as well as we need to, they will cause us problems,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 12:39 PM IST