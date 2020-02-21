ISL Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC : A Do or die encounter

A place in the Hero Indian Super League playoffs is on the line as Mumbai City FC lock horns against Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Friday.

A win will ensure qualification for either side, making it a virtual do-or-die clash. Mumbai City are fourth right now with 26 points from 17 matches and cannot afford any result other than a win against Owen Coyle’s side who are fifth with 25 points.

However, even a draw will do for Chennaiyin FC who have played a game less than Mumbai. A win will definitely take Chennaiyin through, but a draw also keeps their fate in their own hands, with an away game against NorthEast United FC coming up next week. A loss will put Chennaiyin out of contention which raises the stakes further.