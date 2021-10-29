ISL: Mumbai City FC names EA SPORTS as Official Partner

Mumbai: Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC on Friday announced their association with global gaming giant and creator of the world-renowned FIFA video game series, EA SPORTS as the Club's Official Partner, running through the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

As a part of the association with the Islanders, EA SPORTS brand marks will adorn the back of the shorts of the Mumbai City First Team and will feature on matchdays and at the Islanders' training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground.

The announcement follows the recent news of EA SPORTS securing the official license to incorporate the Indian Super League, India's premier football competition, into FIFA 22.

"We are delighted to welcome EA SPORTS to the Mumbai City family in this landmark moment for gaming in India. Our focus is to bring the fans closer to the club and through our partnership with EA SPORTS, our supporters will have more opportunities to engage with Mumbai City through the power of gaming, especially in times when our fans are unable to watch their favourite club play from the stands," said Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC in an official release.

"By partnering with EA SPORTS, we aim to incorporate innovation and technology in our efforts to bring Mumbai City closer to wider audiences and football fans in India and across the globe. We look forward to working closely together on various initiatives over the next three seasons and provide our fans immersive and interactive experiences in the years to come," he added.

