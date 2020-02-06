ISL: Mumbai City FC look to improve position in top-four run-in

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC will be out to consolidate their position in the top four of the Hero Indian Super League when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

Currently two points clear of fifth-placed Chennaiyin FC after playing a game more, Mumbai desperately need a win against Jamshedpur. Given that their final two matches are against a strong FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC, it is imperative that Jorge Costa's men make the most of the Jamshedpur game.

"We must respect Jamshedpur. There are three games till the end of the regular season and we have not changed a lot of things and we will not change. Sometimes we have to make small tweaks, but we will stick to our plan. We need three points. Any point that we lose is very bad for us. We have two options: to win or win. There is no other option," said Costa.