ISL: FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz charged with violent conduct; Show Caused

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with 'violent conduct' for 'pushing an opponent when the ball was not in play' during the match against Bengaluru FC on Saturday

Ortiz was reported of committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The Committee has given time till 15th December to submit a reply.

After being sent off by the AIFF-appointed referee against BFC, the Spaniard will serve his automatic one-match suspension in FC Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC on 18th December.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez, who was shown a red card in the match against Chennaiyin FC has also been charged with a similar offence. The Committee has accused him of 'violent conduct — pushing using excessive force.' The AIFF body has also provided him with a similar deadline to issue a defence in writing for his actions.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:37 PM IST