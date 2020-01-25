ISL: FC Goa prevail over Kerala Blasters in five-goal thriller

Hugo Boumous inspired FC Goa to a thrilling 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC in an action-packed Hero Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Saturday.

First-half goals from Boumous (26’) and Jackichand Singh (45’) saw Goa take a 2-0 lead only for Raphael Messi Bouli (53’) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (69’) to peg them back. But Boumous managed to grab a winner seven minutes from time to hand Sergio Lobera’s team all three points.

The victory sees Goa go two points clear at the top of the table while Kerala remain eighth, with their chances of reaching the play-offs taking a huge beating.

Kerala showed a lot of enterprise in the early exchanges and showed confidence on the ball. However, FC Goa did not take that long to hit their stride with Boumous and Ferran Corominas forcing errors from the Kerala defence. Kerala continued to threaten from the wide areas, with Bartholomew Ogbeche glancing wide Mohammed Rakip’s dangerous cross from the right-wing in the 19th minute.