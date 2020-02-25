ISL: Chennaiyin FC to face FC Goa in semis; Bengaluru FC lock horns with ATK

The league stage of the Hero Indian Super League came to an end after NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC played out a 2-2 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday.

Masih Saighani fired Chennaiyin into the lead (17') before two goals in either half by Martin Chaves (43', 71') seemed to have handed all three points for NorthEast United. But a late equaliser from Lallianzuala Chhangte (90+3') ensured the away side took a point.

NorthEast finished their season on the ninth spot with 14 points. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, finished fourth with 29 points and will now take on FC Goa in the play-offs. The other play-off will feature Bengaluru FC and ATK.

With not much riding on this game, both teams made big changes to the starting XIs with as many as 19 Indian players involved for both teams. While Masih Saighani was the only overseas player for Chennaiyin FC, Martin Chaves and Jose Leudo made up the foreign contingent for the home side.