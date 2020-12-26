ISL: Bengaluru FC players to give away signed merchandise to football fans

Fan engagement platform myFanPark will add more cheer to the festive month of December by letting football fans get up close and personal with their favourite stars from Bengaluru Football Club, including legendary skipper Sunil Chhetri, Spaniard Juanan Gonzalez and India’s No.1 ’keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Fans can now get personalised experiences including shout-outs and signed merchandise from Bengaluru FC players from December 22 to December 28. The experience is an effort to get fans closer to the game and their heroes amid what is very difficult times for sport.

Shailendra Singh, the serial entrepreneur who brought the South African start-up myFanPark to India, said, "It is our endeavour to bring football fans closer to their icons in more ways than one, so this December will be a special one. We have a lot more planned in the New Year so keep watching this space.”

BFC have one of the most vociferous fan following in Indian football, but with the current restrictions, the season is being played behind closed doors. Mandar Tamhane, CEO, JSW Bengaluru FC said, "We haven’t been playing in front of our fans, but that only wants us to do more to strengthen our connect with them. Through myFanPark, fans have the unique opportunity to stay in touch in a special way with their stars at the club.”

The merchandise can also be bought as a gifting option for the user's friends or family members.

While the fans have been missing out on all the action at the stadiums, even the players have been vocal about missing the atmosphere the fans create. “This has been a difficult year for all of us – both players and fans alike. It’s nice to see everyone looking to go above and beyond to bridge that gap through different platforms, and this is one of them,” said Chhetri.

Speaking on Bengaluru FC’s presence on the platform, Juanan – the club’s Spanish defender - said, “We are always trying our best to stay connected with the fans and what myFanPark offers is a novel way to do that. Let’s hope we can make December happier for everyone through the platform.”