ISL: All eyes on Chhangte as Mumbai, Chennaiyin look to steady ship

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be eager to bag all three points on offer after a few underwhelming outings when they lock horns in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Chennaiyin, currently seventh in the points table, threw away a two-goal advantage against a struggling SC East Bengal in their last outing, settling for a point and missing on a chance to reach top-four.

Mumbai City FC are in the same boat, enduring a seven-game winless run and sitting one rung above Chennaiyin at the sixth spot A lot of focus will also be on Lallianzuala Chhangte when he takes on his former side. Chhangte joined Mumbai from Chennaiyin in the January transfer window and came on a substitute in the second half against ATK Mohun Bagan to mark his debut.

Chennaiyin head coach Bozidar Bandovic will hope marksman Nerijuas Valskis can find his scoring boots on his 50th ISL appearance. If Chennaiyin win, it will also be their 50th win in the competition.

Valskis is going through a goalscoring drought. He has scored just two goals this season, both of which came against FC Goa in a single game. "We need to keep our full concentration in the defensive set-piece. We need to mark well. Now we play against one of the best teams. They have strong players. We need to be focused and try to dominate the game," Bandovic said.

For Mumbai, an upturn in form is the need of the hour. After their 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan, the defending champions are in their joint longest winless run in ISL, having not won in any of their last seven games.

The Islanders' attack is struggling to click along with their porous defence which has now conceded 22 goals this season.

"The way we have played in the last few games, I am very happy. We have got seven games now and starting tomorrow, the aim will be to get back to winning ways," Mumbai boss Des Buckingham said.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:02 PM IST