ISL 2019/20 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch live streaming: Dream 11 Predictions

FC Goa will eye to bag three points with a win against Jamshedpur FC that will take them on the top of the table with 11 points a point ahead of ATK.

FC Goa are unbeaten in the league so far and have accumulated eight points from four matches with two wins and drew twice. Currently, they are third in the standings, while the visitors are fifth in the table with seven points.

Goa will miss the services of midfielder Hugo Boumous and winger Seiminlen Doungel due to suspensions the pair have to serve for their involvement in a tussle during their game against NorthEast United earlier this month.

Jamshedpur FC will be without Piti, who has picked up a knock.

When and where is the Indian Super League match between FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC?

The match between FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC fixture takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on November 26.

Where to watch the Indian Super League match between FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC?

The match between FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD. For online users the match will be streamed on Hotstar and Jio TV.

What are the timings of match between FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC?

The match timings for FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC is 7:30 PM (IST).

FC Goa Squad: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Aiban Dohling, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Kingslee Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh Ferren Corominas, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Jamshedpur FC Squad: Subrata Paul, MD Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, TIRI, Narender Gahlot, Joynder Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitender Singh, Aitor Monroy, PITI, Amarjit Kiyam, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Issac Vanmalsawma, Noe Acosta, Aniket Jadhav, Sergio Castel, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Chaudhary, CK Vineeth

My Dream 11: Paul, Pena, S. Fernandes, Fall, Brandon Fernandes, Bedia, Castel, Manvir, Corrominas, Jadhav, Monroy