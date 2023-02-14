e-Paper Get App
Ishant Sharma reveals ACU questions on match-fixing allegations against Mohd Shami by ex-wife Hasin Jahan

Hasin Jahan had levelled several serious allegations against Mohammed Shami in 2018, including adultery, domestic violence and match-fixing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Veteran India cricketer Ishant Sharma recently recalled the conversations he had with the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the time when pacer Mohammed Shami was being accused of match-fixing by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

The BCCI immediately responded to the allegations by launching a probe in the matter but found nothing against Shami.

Ishant, who has fallen out-of-favour with the Indian cricket team selectors, has now revealed what all he was asked by the ACU and what he told them in return.

BCCI probe into match-fixing allegations

"I had a word with him and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had approached us all, and they had asked us whether Shami could do a match-fixing or not.

"ust like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down. I had told them, 'I don't know his personal things but I'm 200 percent sure he can't do that because I know him that well.

"When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger," Ishant said in the latest episode of 'Rise of New India' on Cricbuzz.

Shami was given clean-chit

Shami was given a clean chit by the BCCI and has since been one of the key figures in both white and red-ball cricket for India.

But Jahan continued her attack against Shami and also filed a suit against the cricketer, demanding ₹10 lakh as alimony per month.

A Kolkata court last month ordered Shami to pay ₹1.30 lakh per month to Jahan out of which ₹50,000 will be her personal alimony and the remaining ₹80,000 will be the cost of maintenance of their daughter who is staying with her.

