Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia's Reaction To SRH Star's Half-Century Against RCB Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan continued his red-hot form in the IPL 2026 with yet another half-century in the SRH vs RCB clash in Hyderabad on Friday. The left-hander stitched vital partnerships with Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen to reach his milestone in 31 deliveries. Watching from the stands, Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia appreciated the effort, with a standing ovation.

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Kishan brought up his half-century in only 31 deliveries, underlining his attacking approach. The innings featured a range of shots around the ground as he found gaps regularly and punished loose deliveries. Watching the innings unfold from the stands was Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia, who was seen appreciating the effort after he reached the milestone.

Television cameras captured her giving a standing ovation following the fifty. The moment quickly attracted attention on social media, with clips and images circulating online during the match. As Kishan continued his rich vein of form, the reaction from the stands added another memorable moment to an already impactful innings.

Kishan's love for RCB

The India superstar continued his good run of form against RCB. Kishan has now scored a half-century in each of his last four innings against the defending champions.